Tashan Oakley-Boothe (Photographer Dave Howarth / CameraSport)

The midfielder made the move to the Fylde Coast as a free agent last summer following his departure from Stoke City, but his contract was terminated by mutual consent during the January transfer window.

Oakley-Boothe managed just three league appearances for the Seasiders, with the majority of his 10 outings coming in the EFL Trophy, as he struggled to really fit into Neil Critchley’s plans.

The 24-year-old came through Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system, and made one senior appearance for the North London club before departing the Lilywhites in 2020 after rejecting a new deal.

His next destination was Stoke, where he made 23 appearances for the Potters, as well as being sent to Lincoln City on loan in the final year of his contract at the bet365 Stadium.

Oakley-Boothe’s departure from Blackpool earlier this year helped him to pursue an opportunity in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, with Lisbon-based club C.F. Estrela da Amadora quickly offering him a contract.

Game time has remained limited for the central midfielder with just one substitute appearance coming his way, which was a 2-0 defeat away to FC Porto. He’s been named on the bench a further six times, but his 26 minutes at the Estádio do Dragão is the only match action he has seen.