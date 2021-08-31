Blackpool face late chase to wrap up signing of Crewe Alexandra winger before transfer deadline

According to football transfer website Football Insider, the Seasiders have agreed a £500,000 fee for the 22-year-old.

Pool now face a late race to get the deal over the line before the 11pm deadline.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale is out of contract at the end of the season and, with the winger keen to leave, it appears Crewe have been forced into selling.

Blackpool were linked with a move for Dale earlier in the window.

Their initial approach was knocked back by the Railwaymen, but the Seasiders have now reignited their interest on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Dale was left out of Crewe’s squad tonight for the second game running as Dave Artell named a relatively strong side for their EFL Trophy group game against Shrewsbury Town.

Dale scored 12 goals for Crewe last season

Artell has yet to say anything publicly about Dale’s absence.

It’s understood the 22-year-old is keen to move though and wants to test himself in the Championship, where he could be reunited with former Crewe teammate Ryan Wintle.

Dale made his debut for Crewe in August 2017 and has since made 109 appearances, scoring 15 times.

But 12 of those goals came last season in 48 appearances in the best season of his career to date.

The Warrington-born winger, who has also been linked with Blackburn Rovers this window, has previously enjoyed loan spells in non-league with Witton Albion and Altrincham.

Pool have made two deadline day signings so far in the form of right-backs Dujon Sterling and Jordan Gabriel.

The club has been frustrated in its attempts to strengthen in central midfield though, seeing their approaches knocked back for Oxford United's Cameron Brannagan and MK Dons' Matt O'Riley.