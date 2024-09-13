Ashley Fletcher won’t play in Steve Bruce’s first game in charge of Blackpool. (Image: Camera Sport)

Blackpool host Exeter City at Bloomfield Road in the EFL League One in what will be Steve Bruce’s first game in charge.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland manager was appointed on September 3, which came at the same time as the 4-1 EFL Trophy win against Crewe Alexandra. He’s had ten days to work with the squad, and now there is hope that the 63-year-old can get Blackpool their first league win of the season.

Exeter have two wins and two draws from their opening four games. They beat Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers, whilst losing to Northampton Town, and Peterborough United.

Both sides haven’t played for nearly two weeks and so that has allowed for players to recover from injuries. Here is the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

Blackpool team news

Ashley Fletcher is to miss the next three games after being given a suspension by the FA. The ban was for misconduct following an incident in the match against Wycombe Wanderers. He wasn't sent off at the time, but was given a retrospective ban, and will now miss the games against Exeter City, Sheffield Wednesday and Charlton Athletic.

Centre-back Elkan Baggott has missed the last three matches having suffered an injury in training. Ryan Finnigan picked up a dead leg from an injury against Blackburn Rovers last month but is moving closer towards a return.

Albie Morgan hasn't featured this season as he deals with a quad problem. He suffered the injury towards the tail end of pre-season. Andy Lyons is a long-term absentee having suffered an ACL injury in February.

Dominic Thompson played 70 minutes in the 4-1 win against Crewe Alexandra on September 3 and is back in the reckoning. He fell out of favour under Neil Critchley and was shipped out on loan to Forest Green Rovers last season.

Out: Morgan, Fletcher, Lyons. Doubt: Baggott and Finnigan.

Exeter City team news

The Grecians have been hit with a blow that summer signing Pat Jones will be out of action until the New Year.

The 21-year-old joined on deadline day from league rivals Huddersfield Town but has a serious hamstring injury which will put him out for between three and four months.

He was called up for international duty for the Wales under-21s but had to withdraw. Jones will now have to wait until 2025 to make his debut for the Devon outfit.

“Pat has picked up quite a bad injury,” Caldwell said to Devon Live .

“It is something we knew when we signed him, that he has had some injury problems and he has picked up an injury in his hamstring that will require surgery.

Yanic Wildschut is out for the rest of the season after suffering an injury during pre-season. He had to be carried off after damaging his knee ligaments at the start of August and will miss the entirety of the campaign.

Demetri Mitchell, formerly of Blackpool after spending a season-and-a-half is on the road to recovery having suffered a similar injury to Wildschut. He is expected to return to the first-team fold at the end of September, so the weekend will come too soon for the former Man United youngster.

Out: Demetri Mitchell, Pat Jones, and Yanic Wildschut.