Josh Bowler is hopeful the love he felt at Blackpool can be replicated during his time with the Seasiders’ rivals Preston North End.

The 25-year-old made a season-long loan move to Deepdale from Nottingham Forest on Deadline Day, and is set to be handed his Lilywhites debut this weekend against Middlesbrough.

Bowler spent time with both QPR and Everton at the start of his senior career, before making the move to Bloomfield Road in 2021.

During his first season in Tangerine, he scored seven goals and provided three assists in 42 appearances, which earned him a move to the City Ground.

He later returned to the Fylde Coast on loan for the second half of the 2022/23 campaign, during which time he found the back of the net on four occasions as the Seasiders were relegated from the Championship.

“I can’t lie, I had a great time at Blackpool and felt loved there,” Bowler said ahead of his first game for North End.

“I have only got good things to say, but that doesn’t change anything now. I am coming in here and giving my all for Preston. I want to make every Preston fan fall in love with me as well and show them what I can do. I want to really light up the pitch and do everything I can to push them up the table.

“Obviously the best football I played was for Blackpool, it suited me well. The coach was good and I felt confident.

“I get that feeling here as well, the gaffer (Paul Heckingbottom) just makes me feel confident and in training these last few weeks, the players have made me feel at home already.

“I am desperate to recreate that form and even step it up, because I know I’ve got more in me. I know I can get more goals and assists in the right team, and I feel like that is here.”