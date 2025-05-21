Ex-Norwich City and Blackburn Rover defender Grant Hanley has been linked with a move to Blackpool following his departure from Birmingham City.

Blackpool are reportedly weighing up a move for Scotland international Grant Hanley this summer.

The 33-year-old will become a free agent at the end of June after it was announced he would depart Birmingham City at the conclusion of his contract.

Hanley joined the Blues on a short-term deal back in January, and made 14 appearances for Chris Davies’ side as they clinched the League One title.

According to Football League World, the Seasiders are preparing to make the centre back an offer to add him to their ranks for the 2025/26 campaign.

Steve Bruce will be looking for more reinforcements in that area following the conclusion of Elkan Baggott’s and Odel Offiah’s loan spells at Bloomfield Road, and the uncertainty that remains around Matthew Pennington’s future - with talks still ongoing with the 30-year-old.

Hanley’s career so far

Grant Hanley during his time with Blackburn Rovers (Photo credit: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Hanley would certainly bring experience to Blackpool, with over 450 games under his belt.

The defender’s first taste of senior football came with Blackburn Rovers in the Premier League, after being added to the Lancashire club’s academy as a teenager.

Between 2010 and 2016, he featured 200 times in total for the Blue and Whites, before joining Newcastle United following their relegation to the Championship.

The 33-year-old’s stint at St James’ Park only lasted a singular season, with a move to Norwich City coming in 2017.

During his time at Carrow Road, Hanley won the Championship on two occasions, and captained the club.

