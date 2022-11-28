Michael Appleton’s side were handed the tie following tonight’s draw, which was made at Anfield, the home of reigning holders Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former FA Cup winners Rachel Brown-Finnis and Mark Wright pulled out the ties.

Here’s the all-important details:

When will the game take place?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with games usually spread from Friday through to Monday night. TV selections will dictate when fixtures are played.

How much prize money is at stake?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Seasiders enter the FA Cup at the third round stage

Winning clubs will collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund. This rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

How did the Seasiders get on in the FA Cup last season?