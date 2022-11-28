News you can trust since 1873
Blackpool drawn against Nottingham Forest in FA Cup third round - when the game will take place and prize money at stake

Blackpool are to host Nottingham Forest in the third round of the FA Cup.

By Matt Scrafton
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Michael Appleton’s side were handed the tie following tonight’s draw, which was made at Anfield, the home of reigning holders Liverpool.

Former FA Cup winners Rachel Brown-Finnis and Mark Wright pulled out the ties.

Here’s the all-important details:

When will the game take place?

The third round proper will take place across the weekend of Saturday, January 7, with games usually spread from Friday through to Monday night. TV selections will dictate when fixtures are played.

How much prize money is at stake?

The Seasiders enter the FA Cup at the third round stage

Winning clubs will collect £105,000 from the competition prize fund. This rises to £120,000 in the fourth round and £225,000 in the fifth.

Are there replays in this season’s competition?

Yes. While replays have been scrapped for the past two seasons, they return this term - but only up to and including the fourth round.

How did the Seasiders get on in the FA Cup last season?

Under Neil Critchley, Blackpool fell at the first hurdle last season losing 2-1 to League Two side Hartlepool United. While Blackpool’s priority is certainly on maintaining their Championship status this season, a run in the FA Cup could also help build some momentum ahead of the second half of the season.

