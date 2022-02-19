Blackpool draw shows how far Cardiff City have come according to Bluebirds boss Steve Morison

The Welsh outfit came into today's game off the back of four wins in five.

Despite that, Cardiff were still languishing in the bottom half of the table as a result of a disappointing campaign.

Morison himself took the job back in October after Mick McCarthy was relieved of his duties after overseeing a run of eight straight defeats.

Coming back from Marvin Ekpiteta's early opener to draw, thanks to Joel Bagan's strike, is another step in the right direction according to Cardiff's manager.

“The mood is alright in the dressing room,” Morison told Cardiff's official website.

“Frustration that we haven’t won a game at home, but it shows how far we’ve come as a group.

"We weren’t as intense as we should have been in the first-half though.

“The second-half performance was really good, there were a couple of moments where they nearly hurt us, and luckily we’ve got Joel Bagan who likes to put the ball in the back of the net.

“We’ve got a young group, we work really hard and it shows that we’re together - no one wanted to lose that game and the crowd were great.

“We haven’t drawn many, we just seem to win or lose, but it’s good that we’re able to grind out a draw if we need to, coming from behind but not just sitting back and wanting to take a point."