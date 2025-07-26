Blackpool take on Doncaster Rovers in their final pre-season outing.

Steve Bruce has named his final starting XI of pre-season - as Blackpool take on Doncaster Rovers.

The Seasiders boss is still short in a number of key area, with no natural wingers available a week before the new League One campaign.

CJ Hamilton is expected out for around a month with a shoulder problem, while Tom Bloxham is currently nursing a calf problem.

In the centre of midfield, Albie Morgan is also a doubt for next week against Stevenage, but Jordan Brown returns to the team after missing Tuesday night’s 0-0 stalemate with Salford City.

Alongside the ex-Leyton Orient man, Niall Ennis also returns to action.

Here is the full XI: Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Danny Imray, Olly Casey, Fraser Horsfall, Michael Ihiekwe, George Honeyman, Jordan Brown, Lee Evans, Hayden Coulson, Niall Ennis, Ashley Fletcher.

Substitutes: Franco Ravizzoli, Harvey Bardsley, Andy Lyons, James Husband, Zac Ashworth, Kylian Kouassi, Ryan Finnigan, Dan Sassi, Theo Upton, Terry Bondo, Spencer Knight, George Elder, Jack Richardson.

