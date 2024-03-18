Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool's season is on pause for at least a week as the players take a rest following their 1-0 defeat to Wigan Athletic at the weekend.

The Seasiders squandered the opportunity to move in to the play-offs after Stevenage were defeated. They remain outside the top six by three points following Oxford United's win.

Up next for Neil Critchley's side is Derby County but that isn't until Friday, March 29 after their game against Fleetwood Town was postponed because of international call-ups. Here's the latest headlines from around League One involving Blackpool and their rivals.

Derby County star could return from injury

Blackpool's next opponents are Derby County and they could be boosted by the potential return of striker Tyreece John-Jules. He has been out since January with a hamstring injury and the initial thoughts were that he would be out for the campaign.

“Tyreece John-Jules was up here for the game on Saturday and they’re now telling me there is a chance he may be fit for the end of the season," said Paul Warne to DerbyshireLive.

"That would be a result. Conor Washington is fit and Martyn Waghorn is looking a bit more like it.”

The 23-year-old found the net twice in 14 games before his injury. John-Jules was on loan at Blackpool in the 2021/22 season but failed to score in 11 Championship appearances. He later went out o loan to Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town.

Pompey open contract talks as boss banned

Portsmouth are in discussions to sign goalkeeper Toby Steward to a new goal according to The News. The 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer and has been with Gosport Borough recently. Steward is reportedly subject of interest from higher division clubs including Sheffield United who are said to have watched him in the past.

In other news at Fratton Park, John Mousinho has been hit with a touchline ban. He was booked in the 73rd minute in the 1-0 win against Peterborough United and it ended up being his third of the campaign, thus preventing him from being on the touchline against Wycombe Wanderers.

'Optimistic' feeling over Reading takeover

Former Reading chairman Sir John Madejski is 'optimistic' that the Royals will be saved amid talk of a takeover. A North American investment group are said to be in advanced negotiations to buy the club from Dai Yongge.

There have been fears over Reading's future amid the club's proposed sale of their training ground to League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers. Madjeski who was the chairman when the club twice played in the Premier League, is hopeful that a deal can be concluded to safeguard their future.

“I’m always an optimistic person and I think things will ratify in the near future and the club will be sold,” said Madejski to BBC Radio Berkshire.

“If, as I think there are some very wealthy owners lining up, about three of them as I understand it, they’ve got incredibly deep pockets and if they can keep the training ground that would be wonderful because it’s state of the art.

“Yes certainly that’s in the frame (the North American consortium) and I think there are a couple of others.

“If there are any business people out there listening , I think reading could be a tremendous opportunity for somebody out there with deep pockets, I really do."

Carlisle United ticket update

Blackpool have received an allocation of 1,548 tickets for their trip to Brunton Park in mid-April. Tickets will go on sale to season ticket holders who have attended at last three games this term up to and including the most recent match against Wigan Athletic. Wednesday, March 20 is when tickets go on sale, and will work in five stages with general sale being on Tuesday, March 26.

The Cumbrians have priced tickets at £23 for adults, £20 for Seniors (65+), £17 for 18-22 year-olds, £12 for 11-11-years-old's whilst kids under 11 and under 7 go in for £9 or £5. Should fans wish to travel by official supporter's coaches, it will cost £25 per person and will leave Bloomfield Road at 11.00 am.

In the corresponding fixture, Carlisle received an allocation of 1,977 at Bloomfield Road. They sold out that allocation and had been keen for more.

Youth team victorious

Blackpool's youth team won 2-1 against Rochdale at the weekend. Layton Campbell scored a last-minute winner for Neal Eardley's side. Rochdale took the lead through Brooklyn Bailey but Campbell equalised in stoppage time of the first-half from the penalty spot and then won when Campbell rounded the goalkeeper to expertly finish.