Blackpool defender will sit out play-offs to have a shoulder operation

The defender has been sidelined since April 17, when he dislocated his shoulder and suffered a dead leg during the 1-0 victory against Sunderland.

There was a possibility Gretarsson could still feature in the upcoming semi-finals against Oxford United, but the defender, head coach Neil Critchley and the club’s medical staff agreed surgery would be the best course of action.

“We’ve taken the decision that we think is the right thing to do. Daniel wants that to happen as well,” Critchley told The Gazette.

Daniel Gretarsson faces a shoulder operation

“Between the player and the club, we felt it was the best course of action at this moment in time to give him the most amount of time to be ready for the start of next season.

“Daniel was putting it off because he wanted to try and be involved in the play-off games.

“I think everyone who has watched Daniel play knows that he’s a competitor and a warrior, and he was desperate to play.

“We speak to specialists and take advice. Our physio Stuart (Irwin) has also got experience of dealing with this type of injury with other players in the past.

“Pretty much 90 per cent of those players, at some point, have to have an operation because the recurrence of this type of injury is very high.

“Daniel felt, to give himself the best chance of being fit and ready for next season, he wanted to have the operation now and we’re fully supportive of that.”

There is more promising news as Ethan Robson (groin), Grant Ward (calf) and Sullay Kaikai (hamstring) could be fit for the first leg of Pool’s play-off semi-final on Tuesday evening.

“We’re hopeful that Sullay will be back. We’re hopeful Ethan could also be back and Grant Ward,” Critchley said.

“We’re hopeful those three will play some part on Tuesday or Friday, but we will see how the next few days of training goes.

“Daniel won’t make it though, he won’t be involved.”