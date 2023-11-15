Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel made his return to action in Blackpool’s 2-1 victory over Morecambe in the EFL Trophy.

The wing-back played 45 minutes, as he continues to work his way back to full fitness following a lengthy knee injury.

After the game, he shared his determination to build on his first taste of competitive action since April.

"I’d forgotten what it was like,” he said.

"It’s been a long time so I was trying to remember what I have to do to prepare myself.

"It’s a good feeling to be doing those things again.

"Being on the pitch and seeing the fans is what you want, so it felt like a massive achievement.

"It’s a step in the right direction, and all I want to do now is build on that.

"Hopefully I’ll be able to get involved in a league game to get some more minutes- whatever it is, I’m ready for it.

"After so long out, you’ve got to be careful that you don’t overdo it. I’m sure the coaching staff and physios will talk about what the next plan is. I don’t know if I’ll be involved on Saturday, but we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.

“You’ve got to switch off any doubts. If there were any thoughts in my head, then that might say I’m not quite right, but I didn’t have any of that against Morecambe, I was just doing what I felt was right on the pitch.