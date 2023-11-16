Blackpool defender not guaranteed starting spot against Shrewsbury despite commanding display on return from suspension
and live on Freeview channel 276
The defender returned to the starting 11 after serving a three-match ban, and was able to continue the good form he has demonstrated throughout the season so far.
Seasiders boss Neil Critchley states there’s still plenty for Casey to work on, and admits he isn’t guaranteed a starting spot in the League One fixture against Shrewsbury Town this weekend.
“He needs to develop, and will develop, those leadership qualities,” he said.
“He had a good season with Forest Green, and he has stepped up to the plate so far this year.
"He had a sending off that might not have been warranted, and ended up with a three game plan- which is something he needs to learn from.
"It was a nice moment for him to wear the armband.
"I said before the game that he needed to step up and help some of the younger ones around him by communicating and leading. I felt that he did that, it was a very good performance from him.
"He came back and did well, but that doesn’t mean he’ll play on Saturday; he might have to be patient and wait.”
Critchley was pleased with the way a number of players stepped up to guide the youngsters in the victory over the Shrimps at Bloomfield Road.
"Towards the end I was looking at Tash (Oakley-Boothe), Jensen (Weir), Andy (Lyons) and Olly (Casey) thinking ‘go on, the young players need you now,’” he added.
"Usually when they’re playing, it’s them looking at a Hubby (James Husband) or a Norbs (Ollie Norburn), so it was a good experience for them.
"I could see them communicating, and trying to explain things to the younger players- which gives them a lift and helps the collective.”