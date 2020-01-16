Blackpool defender Michael Nottingham makes loan switch to Crewe Alexandra

Michael Nottingham has become the latest player to leave Blackpool in search of regular first-team football.

The right-back has linked up with League Two high-flyers Crewe Alexandra on a loan deal until the end of the season.

He follows the likes of Christoffer Mafoumbi and Adi Yussuf to leave the club in recent days, with Nick Anderton also expected to depart.

Nottingham has barely featured for the Seasiders this season, making just six appearances in all competitions.

“This is a good move for Michael and one where he’ll get the opportunity to play on a more consistent basis again," chief executive Ben Mansford said.

"He’s a great lad and we wish him all the very best.”

A 2018 signing from Salford City, the 30-year-old made 39 appearances in his first season with the club - scoring four times.

But he has found himself behind the likes of Ollie Turton in the pecking order which has seen his game-time limited.

His new club Crewe sit in fourth in the League Two table, level on points with the automatic promotion spots.

The Seasiders are also busy working on potential incomings ahead of Saturday's trip to Lincoln City.