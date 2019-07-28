Blackpool defender Marc Bola completes move to Middlesbrough

Blackpool defender Marc Bola has completed his move to Championship side Middlesbrough.

The 21-year-old, who had a year remaining on his contract, departs Bloomfield Road for an undisclosed fee.

The Seasiders turned down "several offers" over the summer and offered him a new, improved contract, however Bola made it clear he wanted to take advantage of this opportunity to play in the Championship.

The left-back was left out of Blackpool's squad for yesterday's pre-season friendly against Blackburn Rovers and subsequently met his new teammates on Teeside.

“Marc is another good signing for us and is just the type of player we want here,” Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate said.

“There were other clubs interested, but he wanted to come here, and that’s the important thing.

“Like our other signing Marcus Browne, he is young, hungry, has a desire to do well and wants to play for Middlesbrough Football Club.

“I was impressed by what I saw of Marc a few years ago playing for Arsenal in the UEFA Youth League, I’ve followed his progress ever since., and I think he is another great fit for us.”

Bola signed for the Seasiders on a free transfer last summer after he was released by Arsenal, where he had been on the books since the age of 13.

It was Gary Bowyer’s decision to bring him to Bloomfield Road after the former Pool boss was impressed by the left-back in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Wigan Athletic, where the defender had been on trial.

Bola, who has previously enjoyed loan spells with Notts County and Bristol Rovers, made 43 appearances for Blackpool last season and was subsequently named the club’s player of the year.

The defender had also been linked with moves to Luton Town and Brentford.