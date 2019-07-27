Simon Grayson's verdict on Blackpool's pre-season friendly defeat to Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool boss Simon Grayson labelled his side's 2-0 pre-season friendly defeat to Blackburn Rovers a "good exercise".

Goals in either half from Adam Armstrong and Ben Brereton saw the Championship side run out comfortable winners.

Grayson, however, was satisfied with Blackpool's showing in what was their final pre-season friendly before next week's curtain raiser against Bristol Rovers.

“It was a good exercise for us," the Pool boss said to the home dugout at Bloomfield Road for the first time since 2008.

“We knew we were going to be coming up against a strong Blackburn side a week before the start of the season.

“It’s a team that handle the ball and try to get people into pockets. They played a system that can sometimes be difficult to defend against.

“They started brightly and we couldn’t quite get to grips with it and then Armstrong puts it right in the top corner, which is a great goal from their perspective.

“From that point I thought we got to grips with their system and passed it better and caused them a couple of problems.

“We had to be patient out of possession because they can hurt you with some real good players, but we grew into the game second half and were just as good as them.

“We looked more comfortable defensively and looked more of a threat when we were going forward.”