Blackpool defender has shown his patience

The centre-back has only made one appearance for the Seasiders this term, which came in the Carabao Cup against Sunderland back in August.

However, the 26-year-old, who started both of Iceland’s World Cup qualifiers during the international break, will now be pushing to start this weekend in the absence of Richard Keogh.

“It was brilliant for Daniel to get two 90-minute games,” Critchley said.

Blackpool defender Daniel Gretarsson

“He’s been frustrated this season but he understands the situation.

“He’s a fantastic professional, trains every day to the best he can give and he understands the players have been playing well, and he just needs to be patient and wait for an opportunity.

“Those two 90-minute games are great for him and great for us, and it shows you what level he’s at because he’s playing for his country so he’s a good player.”

Kenny Dougall should also be available for selection despite travelling to Australia and the United Arab Emirates on international duty.