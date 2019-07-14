Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt still wanted by Rotherham despite contract offer

Blackpool’s Curtis Tilt might have been offered a new contract at Bloomfield Road but the defender is still a target for Rotherham United.

Simon Grayson recently revealed the 27-year-old had been offered improved terms with the Seasiders in a bid to keep him at the club.

It is reported Rotherham matched Pool's asking price earlier this summer and agreed personal terms with Tilt, only for the Seasiders to change their minds on a sale.

However, Millers boss Paul Warne says Tilt, who is in the final year of his contract, hinted he's not ready to give up yet, saying the defender is a player that “ticks all the boxes”.

“I would still love to bring Curtis to the club,” he told the Rotherham Advertiser.

“In fairness, I have to respect the fact that he's Blackpool's player. If they contact us and say he is available, then great.

“If he signs a new contract with them and keeps playing his football up there, there's absolutely nothing I can do about it.

“I do like him. He ticks all the boxes for me as a centre-half. If there is an opportunity for us to sign Curtis, for him to come in and improve us, then obviously I'll take it.

“At this moment, it looks like he will be playing his football at Blackpool next season.”

Tilt, along with fellow Pool defender Marc Bola, was recently offered a new deal to extend his stay on the Fylde Coast.

Owner Simon Sadler expressed his desire to keep hold of the club’s best players during his recent unveiling, but manager Simon Grayson says every player has their price.

“I think that’s just something that has happened in the last few days, so time will tell. Who knows what is happening,” Grayson said of the recent contract offer.

“Every player has a price, so if we do sell players it will be the right thing for the football club and nobody else.

“We want to keep our best players and that will be the first port of call.”

Tilt was the subject of serious interest from Ipswich Town last season. A £1m asking price was slapped on the 27-year-old by former boss Gary Bowyer but that figure is likely to be lowered this summer due to his contract situation.

Tilt, who made 42 appearances last season, scoring four times, also attracted interest from Portsmouth earlier in the window.

However the South Coast outfit ended their pursuit last month after signing two alternative centre backs.

Pool lost one centre-back with the return of Ben Heneghan to parent club Sheffield United but have signed a replacement in Ryan Edwards from Plymouth Argyle.

The Seasiders are reportedly looking at a deal for free agent Ryan Tafazoli according to The Sun.

But the centre back, who opted to leave Peterborough United at the end of last season, is currently training with Hull City and is keen to seal a move to the Championship.

Blackpool have also been named among a list of clubs taking an interest in former Coventry full-back Jack Grimmer.

Bolton Wanderers and Exeter City are also thought to be keen.