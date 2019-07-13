Simon Sadler vows to solve Blackpool FC’s staffing woes

Simon Sadler has pledged to solve Blackpool’s staffing crisis while also signalling his intention to appoint a director of football.

The Seasiders have operated under a skeleton structure in recent years, with several members of staff forced to take on a number of roles.

While not entirely sure how many new members of behind-the-scenes staff are required, Sadler says it’s clear more bodies are required.

“This can’t have been a pleasant place to work these last few years, I can’t imagine what it’s been like,” he said.

“I met with staff and all credit to them for sticking to it.

“I’m not on top of numbers and exactly how under-staffed we are, although it’s clear we are, but I admire the people who have stuck through it.

“All the staff need to be treated a lot better.

“We’re going to build a modern, progressive football club here.

“I will also look to appoint a director of football to drive the philosophy of the club, while also having a large hand in recruitment.”

Sadler’s comments came during the recent fans’ forum at Bloomfield Road, where executive chairman Michael Bolingbroke also stressed the need to improve relations with club staff.

“It’s now our job to create a grown-up structure to run this club in a grown up way and treat both fans and staff with respect,” he said.

Bolingbroke, who has previously worked at Manchester United and Inter Milan, has been responsible for overseeing the day-to-day running of the club since February, when the club was placed into receivership.

He will remain at the club until September at least, which is when Sadler will make a decision on his future as well as fellow board member Ben Hatton.

Whatever Sadler decides to do, he will require a board to look after the club while he continues to look after his business, hedge fund Segantii Capital.

“Clearly I can’t be that hands on as I intend to be based in Hong Kong,” Sadler said.

“I will continue doing my day job to earn the money I’ll need to fund this club.

“But I’m incredibly lucky there is a very good executive team here and I’ve got an old friend and an old Blackpool colleague in Brett Gerrity who I have known for 32 years, since we were deckchair attendants together on Blackpool Prom, and he’s been kind enough to join the board as well.”

Sadler held senior roles in finance before setting up an asset management business, Segantii Capital Management, in Hong Kong in 2007, where he remains Chief Investment Officer.

Born and raised in Bispham, Sadler has been a lifelong fan of the club having watched his first game at Bloomfield Road in 1977 at the age of eight.

He was also present at Wembley on May 22, 2010 to witness the club gain promotion to the Premier League.

Since 2014, he has been the proud owner of Sir Stanley Matthews’ 1953 FA Cup winner’s medal, currently on loan to the National Football Museum in Manchester.