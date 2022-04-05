Blackpool dealt TWO injury blows for derby clash against Preston North End

Both Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart have been ruled out through injury.

Sterling isn’t entirely unexpected as the defender was forced to hobble off with a sore ankle during Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest.

With Jordan Gabriel only just returning from a five-week lay-off, Critchley opts not to risk him and instead goes for Callum Connolly at right-back.

That is one of four changes, as Richard Keogh also replaces Jordan Thorniley at centre-back having returned from a calf injury at the weekend.

Ethan Robson is the man to take Stewart’s spot in midfield alongside Kenny Dougall, while Keshi Anderson makes his first start since January in place of Jerry Yates - starting in the number 10 role off Gary Madine.

There is a spot on the bench for Matty Virtue, who last played for Blackpool in March of last year when he ruptured his ACL at Oxford.

Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain sidelined.

Preston, meanwhile, make three changes from their weekend defeat to Derby County. Former Seasider Brad Potts is one of those to come into the side.

Ryan Lowe’s side started the night one point and one position below the Seasiders in the league table, having played one game more.

TEAM

Preston: Iversen, Van den Berg, Bauer, Hughes, Cunningham, Potts, Browne, Whiteman, Johnson, Archer, Riis

Subs: Ripley, Earl, Diaby, McCann, Murphy, Maguire, Sinclair

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Connolly, Ekpiteta, Keogh, Husband, Dougall, Robson, Bowler, Anderson, Hamilton, Madine

Subs: Maxwell, Thorniley, James, Virtue, Dale, Lavery, Yates