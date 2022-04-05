Preston North End v Blackpool: Live match updates from Deepdale
The Seasiders make the short trip to Deepdale tonight (7.45pm kick-off) looking to complete a historic league double over their fierce rivals.
Follow our blog for build-up, team news, match updates and post-match reaction...
Last updated: Tuesday, 05 April, 2022, 18:59
- Pool sweating over the fitness of right-backs Dujon Sterling and Jordan Gabriel
Analysis
Blackpool have been dealt two selections blows ahead of tonight’s derby against Blackpool.
Both Dujon Sterling and Kevin Stewart have been ruled out through injury.
Sterling isn’t entirely unexpected as the defender was forced to hobble off with a sore ankle during Saturday’s defeat to Nottingham Forest.
With Jordan Gabriel only just returning from a five-week lay-off, Critchley opts not to risk him and instead goes for Callum Connolly at right-back.
That is one of four changes, as Richard Keogh also replaces Jordan Thorniley at centre-back having returned from a calf injury at the weekend.
Ethan Robson is the man to take Stewart’s spot in midfield alongside Kenny Dougall, while Keshi Anderson makes his first start since January in place of Jerry Yates - starting in the number 10 role off Gary Madine.
There is a spot on the bench for Matty Virtue, who last played for Blackpool in March of last year when he ruptured his ACL at Oxford.
Luke Garbutt, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain sidelined.
Preston, meanwhile, make three changes from their weekend defeat to Derby County. Former Seasider Brad Potts is one of those to come into the side.
Ryan Lowe’s side started the night one point and one position below the Seasiders in the league table, having played one game more.
Here’s how PNE line up
The teams are in
How should the Seasiders line up?
Coming off the back of a defeat, more players available, three games in a week...this game is ripe for a Neil Critchley team selection curveball!
A lot, of course, depends on which defender is fit to start at right-back. Dujon Sterling and Jordan Gabriel are both doubts, so if neither can make it then Callum Connolly would slot in there, you would think.
Elsewhere, does Richard Keogh come back in for Jordan Thorniley? A lot of Pool fans seem to think so and I’d be inclined to agree. The Seasiders lacked that little bit of experience and know-how on Saturday.
If Connolly isn’t required at right-back, there’s a strong argument to suggest he deserves to start in central midfield alongside Kevin Stewart, as Kenny Dougall wasn’t at his best against Forest.
If Keshi Anderson is 100% fit, it’s surely a no-brainer to put him straight back in on the left wing. But CJ Hamilton, Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale will all be putting their names forward.
In attack, given Jerry Yates has failed to find the back of the net in 14 games, Shayne Lavery is surely worthy of a start alongside Gary Madine.
Here’s how we think the Seasiders might line up.
Opposition view
“I believe it’s going to be a packed Deepdale, loads of our fans there, and I’m really looking forward to my first derby as Preston North End manager,” Ryan Lowe said.
“We’ve said we want to bring the fans back, we’re slowly and surely doing that, and when you’ve got a packed house in Deepdale with all our fans screaming and shouting for us and our players, that’s what you want and hopefully they can be the 12th man to help us get through.
“The derby will find its own way after the first five or 10 minutes, it’ll find its own rhythm. I don’t want any gung-ho pressing at the wrong times and trying to do things they wouldn’t normally do.
“We’ve still got to stick to the plan and if we stick to the plan we’ll hopefully be fine.
“I’m sure there’s going to be plenty of tackles, plenty of argy-bargy if you like, but ultimately we’ve got to make sure we keep cool heads and play our football first and foremost.”
Neil Critchley’s pre-match quotes
“It’s a different game, it’s not your normal game because of its significance, which we’re well aware of.
“I felt that in the first game and I’m sure we’ll feel it again tonight.
“There’s more importance to the game, we’re well aware of that, however - as the cliche goes - we have to play our game and not the occasion.
“It will be a big occasion, a big atmosphere, live on Sky, so it’s still a game we’re looking forward to immensely.
“In truth, nothing can prepare you for it. Just the whole day, the build-up, the game itself…until you experience that type of atmosphere and what it means to everyone, until you’ve been through it you don’t really appreciate it.
“The feelings are different. You have to make sure you control your emotions, prepare like we always prepare to try and play our game, but you know psychologically this game is a different type of game.”
Team news
The Seasiders are sweating over the fitness of Dujon Sterling.
The defender (above) hobbled off the Bloomfield Road pitch on Saturday with an ankle injury during the 4-1 defeat to Nottingham Forest.
With three substitutions already made, the Seasiders had no option but to finish the game with 10 men.
Blackpool will give the Chelsea loanee as much time as possible to prove his fitness as he nurses a sore ankle.
Blackpool will be desperate for Sterling to prove his fitness as he was their standout performer on Saturday by some distance.
Should the Chelsea loanee be ruled out, Critchley might have no option but to recall Jordan Gabriel who has only just returned from a lay-off of his own.
The defender returned to training last Friday following the hamstring injury he suffered in the 4-1 win against Reading at the end of February.
Elsewhere, Chris Maxwell, Richard Keogh and Keshi Anderson will all be pushing to start after returning to the bench at the weekend.
Luke Garbutt, Matty Virtue, Grant Ward and Sonny Carey all remain sidelined.
Match preview
Blackpool must quickly forget about their weekend disappointment against Nottingham Forest as they have a tasty Lancashire derby against Preston North End to look forward to.
Neil Critchley’s side make the short trip to Deepdale tonight looking to get back to winning ways after their heavy 4-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.
The Seasiders could create a bit of history with a win, as it would complete a league double over their fierce rivals.
Pool, who won 2-0 at Bloomfield Road back in October thanks to goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine, haven’t claimed a double over the Lilywhites since 1974.
Preston will also be looking for a response after slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday.
Ryan Lowe’s side, who haven’t won in their last three, have also lost back-to-back games and are without a goal in their last three.
Preston will be using tonight’s game as an opportunity to pay tribute to club legend Sir Tom Finney on what would have been his 100th birthday.
PNE fans will honour him by passing a giant surfer flag carrying an image of the football legend across the Alan Kelly Town End before kick-off.
Tonight’s encounter is the first meeting between the two sides at Deepdale since 2013, when the hosts edged it 1-0 in the League Cup.
The last league clash on Preston turf was back in February 2010, a game which ended in a goalless draw.
