Preston North End v Blackpool: Live match updates from Deepdale

Blackpool must quickly forget about their weekend disappointment against Nottingham Forest as they have a tasty Lancashire derby against Preston North End to look forward to.

Neil Critchley’s side make the short trip to Deepdale tonight looking to get back to winning ways after their heavy 4-1 defeat at Bloomfield Road on Saturday.

The Seasiders could create a bit of history with a win, as it would complete a league double over their fierce rivals.

Pool, who won 2-0 at Bloomfield Road back in October thanks to goals from Keshi Anderson and Gary Madine, haven’t claimed a double over the Lilywhites since 1974.

Preston will also be looking for a response after slumping to a 1-0 defeat to Derby County at Pride Park on Saturday.

Ryan Lowe’s side, who haven’t won in their last three, have also lost back-to-back games and are without a goal in their last three.

Preston will be using tonight’s game as an opportunity to pay tribute to club legend Sir Tom Finney on what would have been his 100th birthday.

PNE fans will honour him by passing a giant surfer flag carrying an image of the football legend across the Alan Kelly Town End before kick-off.

Tonight’s encounter is the first meeting between the two sides at Deepdale since 2013, when the hosts edged it 1-0 in the League Cup.