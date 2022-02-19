Blackpool dealt major boost as Marvin Ekpiteta STARTS for Cardiff City clash

Marvin Ekpiteta is fit to start, despite hobbling off with what looked to be a hamstring injury against Bournemouth last week.

Speaking ahead of the game, Neil Critchley revealed the knock wasn’t as bad as first feared. Even then, it was thought this game would come too soon for the centre-back, but the 26-year-old starts alongside Jordan Thorniley.

Elsewhere, the Seasiders make two changes from last week’s cruel 2-1 defeat against the Cherries.

Jordan Gabriel and CJ Hamilton drop out and Reece James and Charlie Kirk are drafted into the side.

For Kirk, it’s his first start for the Seasiders since making the January move from Charlton Athletic.

There is no room for Kenny Dougall or Jake Beesley in the Blackpool squad, while Chris Maxwell (quad), Richard Keogh (calf), Luke Garbutt (knee), James Husband (hamstring), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Sonny Carey (metatarsal) and Keshi Anderson (hamstring) are remain sidelined.

Gary Madine will lead the line alongside Jerry Yates against a side he failed to score for during an unsuccessful spell in the Welsh capital, having moved for £6m in 2018.

There is a familiar face in the Cardiff side in the form of Ryan Wintle, who was recalled by his parent club at the start of January following an impressive loan spell at Bloomfield Road.

TEAMS

Cardiff: Smithies, Drameh, Flint, McGuiness, Ng, Bagan, Wintle, Vaulks, Doyle, Davies, Hugill

Subs: Phillips, Denham, Doughty, Pack, King, Harris, Ikpeazu

Blackpool: Grimshaw, Sterling, Ekpiteta, Thorniley, James, Connolly, Stewart, Bowler, Kirk, Yates, Madine

Subs: Moore, Casey, Gabriel, Robson, Dale, Hamilton, Lavery

Referee: Darren Bond