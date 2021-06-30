Blackpool dealt major boost as former Liverpool, Tottenham and Hull City midfielder commits his future to the club

The 27-year-old joined the Seasiders as a free agent in January, going on to make 16 appearances to help Neil Critchley’s men win promotion.

The midfielder’s contract was due to expire in a year’s time, but the former Liverpool and Hull City man has put pen to paper on a fresh deal that will keep him on the Fylde coast until at least June 2023.

The club also hold the option to extend Stewart’s contract by a further 12 months, should they wish to do so.

“I’m really happy to extend my stay here,” Stewart said of his new deal.

“We had a good season last season and hopefully we can now build on it in a new league and with some new additions.

“Based on our performances last season, I think we can do really well as a club and that has obviously been an additional reason for me to stay here longer and commit my future for the next few years.”

Stewart is no stranger to the Championship, having made 78 appearances for Hull at this level.

The midfielder, who played under Neil Critchley during his time at Liverpool, made the move to the KCOM Stadium for a substantial transfer fee in 2017, having featured in 20 games for the Premier League giants.

Initially on the books of Tottenham Hotspur as a youngster, he has also spent time out on loan with the likes of Crewe Alexandra, Swindon Town and Burton Albion.

Stewart, who played a key role in helping Pool win promotion in the second half of last season, joins the likes of Stuart Moore, James Husband, Luke Garbutt and Gary Madine in signing new deals this summer.

Cameron Antwi is the only out-of-contract player yet to make a decision on his future, although it’s understood an announcement is imminent.

Fellow youngster Nathan Shaw opted to turn down the offer of a new deal last week, instead deciding to join AFC Fylde on a permanent basis.

It follows the 20-year-old's successful loan spell at Mill Farm last season, when he made 19 appearances for the Coasters and scored twice.

A product of the Blackpool youth set-up, Shaw is out of contract this summer after two years as a professional at Bloomfield Road, where he was offered a new contract.

Shaw was recalled from Fylde in January and made his EFL debut the following month as a substitute in Blackpool's 3-0 win at Charlton Athletic.

He subsequently spent a month on loan at Stockport County, playing twice in the National League in March.

Shaw made his Blackpool debut in the EFL Trophy in September 2019 and made five senior appearances in all.

Blackpool could be entitled to a compensation fee for Shaw as a youth product under the age of 24 who had been offered a new deal.