Blackpool dealt another injury scare as Daniel Gretarsson is forced off during Iceland's World Cup qualifier

Daniel Gretarsson was forced off after just 31 minutes during Iceland’s 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Liechtenstein last night.

Minutes before he left the field, the defender was involved in a clash of heads.

Speaking after the game, Iceland boss Arnar Viðarsson appeared to suggest it was concussion that forced Gretarsson off the pitch.

He said: "He gets a head injury and as is often the case with a head injury, people think they are okay to begin with, but then comes the headache.

“At least he was fine here just before we entered the cell, so I think this is not serious.”

Gretarsson won his third cap for his country last night, having been called into the Iceland squad late due to an injury to Jón Guðni Fjóluson.

The centre-back, who has only made one appearance for the Seasiders this season, came off the bench to earn his second cap last week during the draw against Armenia.

Neil Critchley is already without a host of names due to injury ahead of this weekend’s return to action against Nottingham Forest.

Chris Maxwell is expected to remain sidelined for “several weeks”, the club announced, as a result of the torn quad he suffered in the recent win against Blackburn Rovers.

Shayne Lavery (hamstring) will also join Maxwell on the sidelines, while Richard Keogh (groin) could also miss some action.

All three suffered the setbacks during the game against Tony Mowbray’s side on October 2.

Elsewhere, Reece James (foot), Matty Virtue (ACL), Grant Ward (achilles), Owen Dale (foot), CJ Hamilton (foot) are also out.

Meanwhile, Tyreece John-Jules was an unused substitute as England’s Under-21s laboured to a 1-0 win in Andorra last night.

Kenny Dougall will be hoping to feature for Australia today as they take on Japan, the game kicking off at 11.14am UK time.