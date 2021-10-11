Blackpool dealt major injury blow as update emerges on Chris Maxwell and Shayne Lavery

Maxwell was forced off with a knock during Blackpool’s last game before the international break, the 2-1 win against Blackburn Rovers.

The 31-year-old has since undergone a scan, which has revealed a tear on his quadricep.

In a statement released this evening, the Seasiders confirm the injury will keep Maxwell out of action for several weeks.

“Maxi obviously had to come off in the Blackburn game after feeling his quad,” head coach Neil Critchley said.

“He was in a bit of pain after the game and even though it settled down a bit, his scan has highlighted a muscle problem. It’s a quad tear that is going to keep him out for a good few weeks.

“That’s a disappointment for us because Maxi has been an ever-present for me during my time at Blackpool.

“He’s the captain of the team and he’ll be a big miss, but that will give an opportunity for Stuart Moore or Dan Grimshaw to stake their claim to take his place for a few weeks.”

It has been mooted that Maxwell could be missing for around six weeks, which would mean he would almost certainly miss his reunion with former club Preston North End in the derby on October 23.

Maxwell didn’t leave Deepdale on the best of terms in January 2020, when he made the move to Bloomfield Road, and was particularly looking forward to this upcoming fixture.

The shot stopper was one of three players to be forced off with an injury during the win against Blackburn on October 2.

While the news isn’t quite as severe for Richard Keogh, who suffered a groin injury, Shayne Lavery (hamstring) is also expected to join Maxwell in being a short-term absentee.

“Shayne has been outstanding for us so far this season, scoring goals on a regular basis,” Critchley added.

“He’s settled into the team and club quickly. He’s been a handful in every game he’s played.

“Not having him is a blow, of course, because we’ll miss him, but I’m also confident that other players in the squad can step up and grasp their opportunities.”

Losing their number one and top goalscorer comes as a massive blow for the Seasiders, but there is better news on the horizon.

Deadline day signing Owen Dale is edging closer to making his debut having almost recovered from his foot injury.

“We had a behind closed doors game last week against Burnley and Owen got 45 minutes in that game, which was really pleasing,” Pool’s head coach said.

“Some of the players that have not played for a while got minutes as well, like Kevin Stewart, Callum Connolly, Sonny Carey, James Husband and Demetri Mitchell.

“Reece James has also joined back in to training fully now.”