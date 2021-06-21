Blackpool could miss out on ex-CSKA Sofia winger, West Brom chase £3m midfielder
Blackpool have had a busy start to the summer transfer window, with four new signings already confirmed as the new-look side continues to take shape.
The team are gearing up for a big step up in quality when they return to the Championship for the first time since 2016, and a few new faces through the door will give an already impressive side an extra boost ahead of the 2021/22 season kick-off in August.
Over the weekend, the Tangerines confirmed the signing of winger Josh Bowler who joined from Everton. The new signing revealed: “I’m so happy the move has been completed, and I can’t wait to get started.
“To come and play for a club like Blackpool in the Championship is really exciting. As a player, you want to test yourself at the highest level, and this is a great opportunity for me to do that."
Discussing the deal, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley said: "Josh will be a valuable addition to the squad. He’s a player who Everton invested in from QPR at the age of 18 and is very good in the final third, where he’s capable of adding goals and assists to the team.
“Now 22, he joins us at a good age and with room to develop and improve his game further. He’s had previous Championship experience with Hull, and we believe he can come here and fulfil his potential.”
Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues: