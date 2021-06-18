Blackpool could land £5m transfer boost, Stoke City set to sell £6m midfielder

The Tangerines have already landed three new recruits, with Reece Burke, Daniel Grimshaw and and Shane Lavery all joining on free transfers, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces are in the Blackpool starting XI when the new season gets underway later this summer.

Meanwhile, Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod has urged the club to consider bringing back Ellis Simms back to the club, after he impressed on loan last season.

Ormerod said: “I’m sure Neil Critchley will have his transfer targets already lined up but he’s got quite a big squad anyway,. “I wouldn’t mind seeing Ellis Simms come back on loan because I’ve been really impressed by him.

“Whether he will go back and play in Everton’s first team yet I’m not so sure, but he’s had such a good season in his first loan spell it would be nice to see his natural progression come on loan in the Championship.

“Blackpool are the perfect fit for that but we’ll have to wait and see what Critchley has got up his sleeve.”

Here are today's biggest transfer stories and the latest team news involving Blackpool and the rest of the Championship, as the reaction to the summer transfer window activity and build-up to the eagerly-anticipated new season continues:

1. Swans want lethal £5m striker Swansea City are stepping up their interest in OH Leuven sensation Thomas Henry, and could sign him for a fee of just over £5m. The Frenchman was on fire in Belgian top tier last season, scoring 21 goals in 31 outings. (Sport Witness) Photo: KURT DESPLENTER

2. Ex-Preston boss among favourites to Baggies job Ex-Preston North End boss Alex Neil has appeared among the favourites for the vacant West Brom job. However, Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton is still the front-runner to take the reins at the Hawthorns. (SkyBet) Photo: George Wood

3. Ex-Owls loan man could head to Hull Hull City are believed to be in talks with Derby County over a move for their striker Jack Marriott. He spent last season on loan with Sheffield Wednesday, but spent much of it on the sidelines with a calf injury. (Hull Daily Mail) Photo: Tony Marshall

4. Bennett signs for Shrews Blackburn Rovers have parted company with winger Elliott Bennett, who has been snapped up by League One outfit Shrewsbury Town. He's previously featured for the likes of Norwich and Brighton & Hove Albion. (BBC Sport) Photo: Morgan Harlow