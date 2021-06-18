Blackpool could land £5m transfer boost, Stoke City set to sell £6m midfielder
Blackpool are set for a busy summer, as the newly promoted side look to bolster their squad with new signings ahead of the big step up to the Championship in August.
The Tangerines have already landed three new recruits, with Reece Burke, Daniel Grimshaw and and Shane Lavery all joining on free transfers, and it will be fascinating to see which new faces are in the Blackpool starting XI when the new season gets underway later this summer.
Meanwhile, Blackpool legend Brett Ormerod has urged the club to consider bringing back Ellis Simms back to the club, after he impressed on loan last season.
Ormerod said: “I’m sure Neil Critchley will have his transfer targets already lined up but he’s got quite a big squad anyway,. “I wouldn’t mind seeing Ellis Simms come back on loan because I’ve been really impressed by him.
“Whether he will go back and play in Everton’s first team yet I’m not so sure, but he’s had such a good season in his first loan spell it would be nice to see his natural progression come on loan in the Championship.
“Blackpool are the perfect fit for that but we’ll have to wait and see what Critchley has got up his sleeve.”
