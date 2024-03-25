Blackpool contracts state of play and the main priorities- with the Seasiders facing 12 summer departures in total

Marvin Ekpiteta is among the out of contract players (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

The Seasiders have eight players out of contract in the summer, while there are also four loanees that will depart Bloomfield Road at the conclusion of the season.

Neil Critchley’s side are still in the battle for sixth place in League One, with hopes of reaching the Championship still present, despite their inconsistencies. Oxford United currently occupy the final spot in the play-offs on 63 points, but Stevenage (62), Lincoln (61), Blackpool (60) and Leyton Orient (58) all remain in the hunt with seven games remaining.

Which players are out of contract?

Sign up to our Blackpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Byers is among Blackpool's four loanees

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A number of regulars in the Seasiders’ starting XI could leave the club for free in the summer, including James Husband and Marvin Ekpiteta.

After initially making the move on loan to Bloomfield Road in 2019, Husband signed permanently from Norwich City the following year. Throughout the current campaign he has remained a key figure, featuring in 35 league games in total, before suffering a thigh injury earlier this month.

Fellow defender Ekpiteta arrived on the Fylde Coast from Leyton Orient in 2020. After a dip in form at the start of the season, he has really been back to his best in recent weeks, and has played a commanding role in the middle of the back three.

Shayne Lavery is also among the regulars that could depart. The Northern Ireland striker has struggled with injuries this term, limiting him to just five goals in 25 League One outings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, Callum Connolly and Matty Virtue have featured in their fair share of games this campaign as well, with the pair entering the final months of their current deals. Sonny Carey also falls into that camp, but does have an option for an additional 12 months.

Back-up goalkeepers Richard O’Donnell and Mackenzie Chapman also fall into the out of contract camp.

What has been said?

Earlier this month, when asked about the Seasiders’ plans to open contract talks with certain members of the squad, head coach Neil Critchley explained discussions were ongoing between him and the recruitment team.

"It depends on the individual- performance sometimes dictates that, and so does the player because they might have different thoughts to us, you’ve all got to be in agreement,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always try to plan and think ahead with a succession plan in terms of our squad. I’ve had a couple of meetings with the recruitment team to think ahead and discuss what we might need in the summer. There’s lots of variables, we’re not the decisive party, so it’s ongoing.”

Meanwhile, Marvin Ekpiteta was asked about his own personal situation back in January.

“I’m not thinking about it too much, I’m just here to play games and that will take care of itself,” he stated.

"My focus at the moment is on getting wins and hopefully earning promotion, we’re all professionals and we’ve all got the same goals, so contract stuff is secondary. It's something we will look into at the end of the season. There’s a lot of factors, not just one thing, so we will have to see what happens.”

Key loanees to depart

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool’s key men this year have been loanees. Jordan Rhodes’ 15 league goals in the first half of the campaign were crucial, while Karamoko Dembele’s influence has only grown, with the Brest midfielder scoring seven goals and providing 12 assists in all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, George Byers and Hayden Couslon have both impressed since their January moves from Sheffield Wednesday and Middlesbrough respectively.

What should be the priority?

From the out of contract players, Husband and Ekpiteta have to be the priority. It’s unclear what talks have taken place, and the impact of which division the Seasiders are in could have.

O’Donnell should also be handed a new deal without hesitation, after proving to be a strong second-choice behind Dan Grimshaw, as well as a great figure off the field. As for the others, at the moment a decision one way or the other wouldn’t raise too many eyebrows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of the loanees, Rhodes is out of contract with Huddersfield, so should be offered a one-year permanent deal at Bloomfield Road. The same goes for Byers at Hillsborough, but his next destination is more likely to be dependent on the Seasiders’ league status.