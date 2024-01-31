Blackpool confirm signing of Southampton midfielder- following end of loan spell with fellow League One side
The midfielder has signed with the Seasiders until the summer of 2026, with an option for an additional 12 months also included in his contract.
Finnigan spent the first half of the current campaign on loan with Shrewsbury Town, but only appeared three times in all competitions for the club after suffering an ankle injury early into his time at the New Meadow. In the last few months he has undergone rehabilitation at St Mary’s in order to get help him get back to full fitness.
The 20-year-old is a product of Southampton’s academy, and made one senior appearance for the Saints, while also featuring regularly for their U18s and U21s.
During a stint on loan with Crewe Alexandra last year, he scored one goal and provided one assist in 16 appearances for the League Two outfit.