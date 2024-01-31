Ollie Norburn (Photographer Lee Parker / CameraSport)

Neither team were able to find the back of the net during the 90 minutes as the game finished 0-0- with spot kicks required to separate the two at Bloomfield Road. In the shootout, it was the Seasiders who held their nerve, as Zac Ashworth missed the deciding penalty to give Neil Critchley’s side a 5-4 win.

Norburn believes Blackpool are on the right path as they look for success in the cup and in League One.

"We really believe we’re a good team, with good players, who are capable of good things,” he said.

“We put pressure on Bolton after the break, and we felt we could’ve done more of that in the first half. We wanted to pen them in and make it difficult for them. We played with a great togetherness on the front foot, and I could feel the intensity of the game in my legs.

"We’ll enjoy this result, but then it’s gone until we’re preparing for the semi-final. As players you’ve got to get things quickly out of your mind, because we’re now onto Stevenage at the weekend- which is massive for us so that becomes our focus.

"If we believe in each other and the way we play then I’m sure we’ll start to climb and our league form will pick up. In my honest opinion we are one of the best sides in League One. We know our long-term goals and slowly we are heading in that direction.”

Both teams saw two of their first five spot kicks saved, which took the shootout to sudden death. After seeing Matthew Pennington finish Blackpool’s seventh attempt, Ashworth couldn’t do the same, as the Seasiders progressed. Norburn was relieved to see the ball go wide of the target, after seeing his penalty saved earlier.

"It’s gone out of my mind already,” he admitted.

"I was disappointed to miss it, but I said to the lads before, it’s about having the courage to step up and take it. Richard O’Donnell played his part, and so did the lads who stuck them away, that’s the main thing.