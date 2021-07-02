Blackpool confirm friendly with Premier League Burnley
Blackpool have added a friendly against Burnley to their pre-season itinerary.
The Premier League club will visit Bloomfield Road on Tuesday, July 27, with a 7.45pm kick-off and ticket details will be confirmed in due course.
The match comes between away friendlies at Carlisle United on Saturday 24 and Morecambe on Saturday 31. The Clarets' visit comes six days after Blackpool welcome Steven Gerrard's Scottish champions Rangers.
The Seasiders' pre-season programme begins at Southport a week on Saturday (July 10), though a Blackpool XI will visit non-league neighbours Squires Gate the previous evening.
