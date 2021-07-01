Former Sunderland midfielder - previously a reported target for Rangers and Motherwell - seals loan move away from Blackpool

The 24-year-old has been given the green light to make the move to Stadium:MK, where he will remain for the entirety of next season.

The midfielder made 36 appearances for the Seasiders last term, scoring once, during his debut campaign with the club.

But Robson, who arrived last summer on a free transfer from Sunderland, ended the season as a substitute, only making fleeting appearances off the bench.

He was also left out of Blackpool’s squad for their Wembley win against Lincoln City in the League One play-off final.

Game time was always going to be limited at Bloomfield Road in the Championship this coming season, with Kenny Dougall, Kevin Stewart, Grant Ward and Matty Virtue all ahead of him in the pecking order.

And with the Seasiders limited to a squad of 25 senior players, Neil Critchley has decided Robson’s best chance of getting game time is elsewhere.

Robson will spend next season on loan in League One

“This is a great opportunity for me and I can’t wait to get started,” Robson said of his move.

“I had a chat with the gaffer here and I believe MK Dons is a club that is going places.

“I was part of a successful Blackpool team last season and hopefully I can bring some of that positivity here.

“MK Dons pride themselves on keeping the ball and dominating possession and that is something that suits me down to a tee.

“I’m also from the North East so I love a tackle as well!”

MK Dons manager Russell Martin added: “Ethan is a gifted footballer who played nearly 40 times for a promotion-winning team in this division last season.

“He really suits the way that we play with both his technical ability but also with his athleticism and after speaking to numerous people who have coached or played with him, he clearly ticks all the boxes for us.

“Ethan certainly bolsters our midfield and, I have no doubt, will add value to us on the pitch this season.”