Blackpool complete the signing of Celtic starlet for Stephen Dobbie's development squad

The 20-year-old will initially link up with Blackpool’s development squad, having signed a three-year deal plus the option to extend by 12 months.

Neither club has revealed if a fee is involved.

“I’m really happy to sign for Blackpool,” Moffat said of his move.

“The club has been interested for a few weeks now and it’s good to get the deal done.

“I want to put some good performances in for the development squad and see what happens. Hopefully I can push on into the first-team squad.”

A product of Celtic’s academy since the age of seven, Moffat made his first-team debut against Ross County last year.

But the winger has since struggled for regular game time under Ange Postecoglou, instead playing regularly for Celtic’s B Team.

Academy director Ciaran Donnelly said: “Our recruitment team have watched a lot of Owen and he was identified as a player that would be an excellent addition to our development squad.

“He’s had an excellent football education at a top club and academy in Celtic and we are really pleased that he has decided to continue his development with us.

“We are grateful for the excellent co-operation throughout from Celtic, particularly from Darren O’Dea and academy director Chris McCart.

“Owen will join up with the squad and be under the guidance of Stephen Dobbie. We are really confident that this is a great fit for all involved.”