Blackpool closing in on 'one or two' new signings according to Terry McPhillips

Terry McPhillips has revealed Blackpool are closing in on "one or two" new signings.

The Pool boss has been busy meeting with potential new players since the season ended earlier this month.

And McPhillips says it's key the club gets its recruitment right this summer.

“I’m meeting agents and players every day now, having conversations and spinning plates," he said. "Recruitment is key, it’s crucial for us.

“We’ve got some spaces now and we’ve got a good base, a good foundation with the squad we’ve got.

“It’ll be nice to start signing one or two next week. These deals are never done until they’re done, but we’re certainly getting closer.

"There’s plenty of players out there, and the good ones are sought after.

“We’ve got a budget and we’ve got to stick to that. We’ll get the best players we can within that budget.”

One player Blackpool have been strongly linked with is former Plymouth Argyle defender Ryan Edwards.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Home Park and is available on a free transfer, although he has been offered a new deal in Devon.

However, it is believed Edwards has signalled his intention to leave the recently-relegated club.

The centre-back, who made a successful recovery from cancer last year, has made 61 league appearances for Plymouth over two seasons, scoring eight goals.

This season the Liverpudlian played 38 times as the Pilgrims were relegated to League Two.

Pool will also be looking to strengthen in attack having only scored 50 times in the league this season, and McPhillips admits that's his priority this summer.

“That was our problem, we didn’t score enough, certainly when we were on top in games,” the manager admitted.

“You need players chipping in from all over, we need more midfield players scoring and defenders going up for corners and scoring goals.

“In general play, we need more players who will help us make and score goals.”