Blackpool close in on Preston goalkeeper Chris Maxwell after landing top target Gary Madine

Blackpool’s capture of their “number one striking target” capped off another hectic day of transfer activity at Bloomfield Road.

The Seasiders have snapped up free agent and former Premier League striker Gary Madine, who has penned an 18-month contract at the club where he had a spell on loan five years ago.

The 29-year-old’s arrival was confirmed last night after out-of-favour defenders Michael Nottingham and Nick Anderton were allowed to leave the club, with Pool also closing in on Preston North End goalkeeper Chris Maxwell.

Nottingham has joined Crewe Alexandra on loan until the end of the season, while Anderton has been allowed to join their League Two rivals Carlisle United on a permanent transfer.

But it is the capture of Madine that got tongues wagging, Pool snapping up the Tynesider a week after his Cardiff City contract was cancelled.

An experienced campaigner and a regular goalscorer at League One level, Madine scored twice in 15 Championship games for the Seasiders on loan from Sheffield Wednesday in 2015.

Blackpool chief executive Ben Mansford said: “Owner Simon Sadler has been incredibly supportive in helping to make this deal happen. Gary was our number one striking target in this window, so we are absolutely delighted to bring him back to Blackpool.

“He has a fantastic record at this level and we firmly believe he will help us realise our ambitions.”

The forward signed for Cardiff for a rumoured £6m fee two years ago, having scored 26 goals in 120 games for Bolton Wanderers.

The four-time promotion winner, who has 88 goals to his name during 398 career games, made four Premier League appearances for Cardiff last season.

Blackpool’s League One rivals Sunderland were also thought to be in the frame but the Seasiders got their man.

Blackpool hope keeper Maxwell will arrive in time for tomorrow’s trip to Lincoln City.

The 29-year-old aims to link up with Pool boss Simon Grayson for a second time. He played under Grayson at Deepdale, having joined Preston from Fleetwood Town in 2016.

Maxwell is due to have his contract cancelled with Alex Neil’s side, paving the way for his move to Bloomfield Road.

The Welshman has been on loan with Scottish Premiership side Hibernian this season, making 17 appearances, but has not featured as much since the arrival of Jack Ross as Hibs boss.

Grayson has been keen to bolster his goalkeeping options following the injury to Jak Alnwick on Boxing Day.

The on-loan Rangers man has subsequently undergone successful surgery on his arm but is facing the prospect of 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Last season’s number one Mark Howard has recently returned to the fold, starting the last four games, but has looked a little rusty after a lengthy injury lay-off.

Fellow shot stopper Christoffer Mafoumbi joined League Two strugglers Morecambe on loan on Wednesday.