Stephen Dobbie

The likes of Jake Daniels, Will Squires and Luke Mariette have all spent time out on loan in the last few months- but were back in Tangerine for Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Preston North End in the Central League, which saw the latter find the back of the net, alongside Layton Campbell and substitute Terry Bondo.

Following the game, Dobbie discussed the positives of sending players to the lower leagues to learn a different side of the game.

"We’re down to the bare-bones injury wise so we had to give the lads who are out on loan some minutes,” he said.

Tayt Trusty

“In the right period they’ve been able to go and test themselves in men’s football, especially when you go down the leagues and it’s about winning second balls and your duals. Development games are usually about your technical aspect, so that’s why we give them opportunities to go your Bradford Park Avenue’s, your Guiseley’s and your Lancaster’s.

"Going training Tuesday and Thursday nights with their loan clubs and seeing guys going there after work is a good experience for them that can help them grow as players and as people. We’re pleased with how they are coming on, and like I say I rather we hadn’t played them today, but needs must.

"We were also really pleased with the younger ones, Layton (Campbell) got another goal and Terry (Bondo) came on and got one as well- they’ve shown some good progression this season.”

The game at Springfields saw Tayt Trusty make his return from injury, after the youngster suffered a broken leg on his professional debut in an EFL Trophy tie over Morecambe at Bloomfield Road.

"It was great to see him back on the pitch, he’s a lovely kid,” Dobbie added.

"I’ve coached him for two years so to see him make his debut was a great feeling, but then tragedy happened. He’s worked extremely hard to get back this quick, so it was great to see him back with a Tangerine shirt on. I had no doubt he would get back quickly because he’s a leader on the pitch and off the field, I knew he’d do everything to get back.