Blackpool chief appeals to fans for patience over new Covid rules

From Wednesday, supporters at sporting events in England with crowds over 10,000 will be required to provide proof of coronavirus vaccination or a negative lateral flow test.

The government introduced the new measures in response to rising cases of the Omicron variant.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bloomfield Road is bracing itself for new Covid rules

The first Blackpool game affected by the rules will the home clash with Peterborough United next Saturday.

Chief executive Ben Mansford concedes the club will need supporters’ help in adapting successfully.

Mansford told The Gazette: “We’ve had a planning meeting to discuss it but we’ve known it’s been coming for a while.

“It’s going to take some planning, and it’s going to take some understanding and communication because a lot of football fans have had their match-day routine for years.

“Often that can involve coming to the stadium a little bit late. Now, if we have to check everyone’s ticket and NHS pass, then that is going to take some time.

“If you look at the EFL statements, they are in constant communication with the government but at this moment in time we need to be ready to check more than 10,000 people twice.

“We’ve got a lot of work to do before the Peterborough game but (ground safety officer) Steve Needham and his team knew there was a chance of this, so we’ll just have to work the best we can with the technology we’ve got. But it’s going to take a lot of patience and understanding.

“Let’s hope a lot of fans listen and help us by arriving early as we saw in the pilot game against Swindon and the Oxford play-off.

“Getting here a bit earlier, getting organised with your information to hand and that proactive communication from us to them will help the fans taking it on board.

“We’ve got a wonderful set of fans and hopefully they’ll help us through this because we all saw that football is far from what it should be without supporters.”

Pool fanshave been allowed into grounds unrestricted this season except at Swansea City, where vaccine passports were needed under Welsh law.

Mansford added: “The vaccine clearly helped the UK get back to a level of normality but clearly this new variant means changes are required.

“The players and the staff follow the EFL protocols, as do the academy, so let’s hope normality can return as soon as possible.

“In the meantime, I’d much rather have supporters taking longer to get in than not having supporters at all.”

Blackpool’s FA Cup match away to Hartlepool United will take place on Saturday, January 8.

The third-round tie will kick-off at 12.30pm, having been chosen for live broadcast overseas.