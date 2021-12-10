The Brett Ormerod column: A change of luck is all Blackpool need

I didn’t see their last game against Luton, but in the games I’ve watched they’ve been a bit unlucky, so it’s just one of those difficult runs every side goes through. I’ve got plenty of confidence they can turn it around.

They’re still creating chances, which is the big thing. It’s when you’re not creating chances that you might start to worry a little.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wayne Rooney deserves great credit for sticking to his guns under huge pressure at Derby, says Brett Ormerod

They just need a bit of luck or that rub of the green which hasn’t gone their way in recent weeks.

The conditions obviously weren’t the best against Luton last weekend and that wouldn’t have suited Blackpool’s style at all.

I know it’s the same for both teams but Blackpool like to get the ball down and play, so if the pitch is heavy it does make a difference.

I’m sure they will want to get a victory as soon as possible. They’re struggling to score goals at the minute, with none in their last three, but they’ve got enough quality in there to address that.

They’ve got lads who are proven goalscorers, so it just needs that one to go in off someone’s backside to kick them off again.

The important thing is to get the ball down, play well and continue to create chances. If they do that, they’ll be fine. The time to worry is when you never look like you’re going to win a football match.

You never let your highs get too high and you never let your lows get too low because it’s a long season and it’s such a difficult league.

It’s not like Neil Critchley will have been expecting this to happen, but he will have been fully aware runs like this can happen because that’s the nature of the beast in the Championship.

He’s got a strong enough squad to turn it around and I fully expect Blackpool to start climbing back up the table again.

It’s a trip to Derby County this weekend and Blackpool will be thinking they can finally get that win.

I feel sorry for any manager and players that get punished for something that isn’t in their control as is the case at Derby. When a club gets sanctioned, it’s very rarely the players’ fault or the manager’s fault, it’s something that’s gone on at board level.

So to lose points like they have done, it’s a really bad time for them which is a huge shame because it’s a fantastic football club.

Wayne Rooney has done a great job given the circumstances. He must be under huge pressure.

He could have easily walked away from it and I don’t think anyone would have blamed him given the situation he’s in. But he hasn’t, he’s stuck to his guns and I think he deserves huge credit for that.

They’re only on one point because of the deductions, will be writing them off and thinking they’ll definitely be relegate. I’m sure they’ll keep going, though.

Looking at the situation, it’s highly unlikely they’ll get out of it but I’m sure that’s not the attitude Rooney will have. They’ll be out to win every game.

Looking down the road at one of my former clubs, it’s been a busy week at Preston, with Frankie McAvoy losing his job and Ryan Lowe going in.

It’s never nice seeing anyone lose their job. I was at Blackburn last week and I actually thought Preston played pretty well, especially in the first half when they were the better team.

Blackburn scored a fantastic goal through one of the best strikers in the Championship, Ben Brereton Diaz ,who’s also scoring goals at international level.

But I must say I’m impressed with Preston’s new appointment. I listened to what he had to say after taking over and he’s actually younger than me, which is quite impressive!

But he seems to have a clear plan. He’s done very well at Bury before and Plymouth, and now he’s got a big opportunity to make the step up again into the Championship.