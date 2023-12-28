Blackpool CEO discusses the Seasiders' League One target and the return of Neil Critchley in the summer

Blackpool CEO Julian Winter says the Seasiders have to be pushing for promotion this season.

Neil Critchley returned to Bloomfield Road during the summer (Photographer Andrew Kearns / CameraSport)

Neil Critchley’s side currently sit eighth in the League One table and are seven points off the play-off places, with inconsistent displays proving costly.

Speaking to the Gazette at the beginning of December, Winter stated it was important to kick on and close the gap on the top six.

“If you’ve been relegated, then you expect to compete at the top end of the table, and that remains the same,” he said.

"No one has been shy about this club having to be competitive in this league- that means being in the top six and pushing for promotion.

“We’re not sitting here pretending it’s okay to finish 12th, then that’s not the case. Critch (Neil Critchley) came back with the clear understanding that we’ve got to compete.

“There’s a little bit of inconsistency but if we can smooth that out then we can push on and be in the top six without a miracle; it’s within our reach.

“Nobody takes defeat well, and if they do, they’re in the wrong industry. No football manager or player can dwell on it otherwise you get sucked into a spiral effect of ongoing negativity. When we’ve had indifferent performances they’ve reacted pretty quickly, which is testament to them.”

The Seasiders made the decision in the summer to reappoint Critchley- who previously guided Blackpool to the Championship during his first spell in charge, before departing ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

“It was a good decision,” Winter added.

“He’s a guy that brought success here and got the club in the Championship. There were always some questions over the timing of his departure and the way it happened, but when he came back, it was time to crack on.

“He’s been excellent around the place, it was a great appointment in many ways. He probably feels like he’s never been away. It’s a natural fit for him without getting too overly emotional about it. He looks at home.”