Blackpool faithful say the same thing as they make their demands for the January transfer window- with ex-Sheffield Wednesday and Reading players on the wish list
Christmas Day may have passed but Seasiders supporters are hoping the club can retain the services of on loan striker Jordan Rhodes- amid the approaching recall window for Huddersfield Town.
The 33-year-old has scored 15 goals in League One since making the move to Bloomfield Road in the summer.
Discussing their wishes for the transfer window, one fan wrote: "Jordan Rhodes on permanent.”
Another agreed: “We’ve got to be signing Jordan Rhodes permanently.”
A third added: “Jordan Rhodes’ signature on a permanent contract.”
Meanwhile, some supporters also believe more reinforcements are required behind the forwards.
"A young creative attacking mid,” one stated.
Another wrote: “Rhodes on a permanent and an attacking midfielder (every window I say this).”
A third added: “(Ovie) Ejaria since he’s a free agent.”
As well as this, Blackpool fans are also keen to see a number of current players retained by the club alongside Rhodes.
One wrote: “(James) Husband contract extension.”
Another added: “Husband and Kenny (Dougall), and Jordan Rhodes and Karamoko Dembele permanent.”