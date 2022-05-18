Blackpool captain Chris Maxwell says club will allow Jake Daniels to thrive - on and off the pitch

The 17-year-old is already a player that Maxwell knows well having coached him during his time working with the club’s academy.

The Bispham-born forward also made his first-team debut for the club in a starting XI which included Maxwell at Peterborough United earlier this month.

Maxwell has now offered his full support to Daniels, who came out as publicly gay on Monday - becoming the first active gay male footballer in the UK since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

“From coaching Jake a few times last season and sharing a dressing room and pitch with him, he’s a bright, honest young man with bags of potential,” he told the club’s official website.

“He has performed really well this season and he is always willing to learn and develop.

“His announcement on Monday has publicly shown his character and how brave such a young man can be. It’s testament to him as a person.

Maxwell is a teammate of Daniels but has also coached him in the club's academy

“He should be so proud of the bravery and courage he has shown, which will no doubt inspire and encourage others.

“As for here at the club, we want to make sure that Jake has an environment where he can thrive both on and off the pitch.