Blackpool cancel pre-season friendly against Spennymoor Town

Blackpool have cancelled this weekend's pre-season friendly against Spennymoor Town.

The Seasiders were due to take on the National League North side on Saturday on their way back from their six-day training camp in Scotland.

The fixture was scheduled to take place at Shildon AFC's ground owning to stadium improvements taking place at Spennymoor's ground.

However, the friendly has now been cancelled and Simon Grayson's men will have a free weekend.

The club said in a statement: "Blackpool’s friendly fixture against Spennymoor Town on Saturday has now been cancelled due to a change in the club’s pre-season schedule.

"The club would like to thank officials at Spennymoor for their understanding and apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

"We'd all also like to take this opportunity to wish The Moors all the very best for the new season."

Pool get their pre-season friendlies underway tomorrow night when they take on Dundee at Dens Park (7.45pm kick off).