Blackpool begin pre-season training camp in Scotland with new boss Simon Grayson

Blackpool's pre-season preparations will go up another notch this week when they take part in a six-day training camp in Scotland.

The Seasiders are now based at St Andrew's, where they will remain until next weekend.

The camp will include their first friendly of the summer, when they take on Scottish Championship side Dundee at Dens Park on Tuesday night (7.45pm kick off).

Then, on their way back from Scotland, the Seasiders will stop off at Shildon AFC's ground in County Durham to take on non-league side Spennymoor Town on Saturday.

The fixture will take place at Shildon AFC's Dean Street ground owing to improvement works taking place at Spennymoor's stadium.

This week will be the first opportunity for Pool's squad to link up with new boss Simon Grayson, who sealed his return to the Bloomfield Road managerial hotseat at the weekend.

The 49-year-old, who has signed a two-year contract with the club he previously managed between 2005 and 2008, replaces Terry McPhillips who decided to step aside.

Grayson, speaking to Sky Sports on Saturday while watching his son Joe play for Blackburn Rovers against Barrow, said the Seasiders certainly won't be making up the numbers in League One next season.

"I've been at Blackpool before so I know what it's like," he said.

"It's had some dark times over the years but Simon has come in, the new owner, and he has a real bond with people because he's a Blackpool bloke.

"Hopefully the negative times are behind the club and the positives ones are in front, then you never know where a football club can go.

"I'm not going there to make up the numbers, I want to get promotion with Blackpool and see where the club can go.

"We're not in a rush to do things. We obviously want to get up this year but we'll have to wait and see and we'll have to get the recruitment right over the next few weeks and start the season positiviely and see where it takes us all."