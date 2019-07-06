Simon Grayson wants to bring positive days back to Blackpool FC

Simon Grayson says it's his goal to bring positive days back to Blackpool Football Club after being announced as the club's new manager.

It comes after Grayson was appointed the club's new manager on a two-year deal, replacing former boss Terry McPhillips.

He opted to hand in his resignation earlier in the week, citing the fact it was never his intention to become a manager in the first place.

That left Blackpool little time to appoint a new boss ahead of the new season, but they've moved swiftly to bring Grayson back to the club.

“When Terry made the decision on Tuesday that he wanted to leave, the club contacted me to see whether I would be interested in coming back," Grayson said.

"After speaking to Simon, Michael and Ben, I thought it was an exciting project to come back to Blackpool and try and take the club forward, especially with the brand new optimism under the new owner.

“It’s now a new era and it’s important that we get this football club, with its fantastic history and tradition, back to some good, positive days again.”

Grayson, who previously managed Blackpool between 2005 and 2008, will now link up with the squad for the pre-season training camp in Scotland and will take charge of his first match at Dundee on Tuesday night.

It is understood it was entirely McPhillips’ decision to leave and there’s no suggestion the board forced him to step aside in order to bring in their own manager.

It is also the club’s thinking that, with four promotions from the third tier to his name with four different clubs, Grayson will be the ideal man to help the club’s immediate aim of getting back to the Championship.