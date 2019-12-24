Blackpool can't expect Armand Gnanduillet to score all the goals says Ryan Edwards

Blackpool must find other ways to score goals and not just rely on top goalscorer Armand Gnanduillet.

That’s according to defender Ryan Edwards, who was speaking after the Seasiders recorded a blank in Saturday’s frustrating 1-0 defeat to Shrewsbury Town.

Pool did have chances to make the breakthrough before Fejiri Okenhabirhie’s second-half penalty.

Both those chances fell to the Frenchman, who has scored 11 of the club’s 30 league goals this season.

But the striker was first denied by a superb save from goalkeeper Max O’Leary before hitting the post with a glancing header.

Edwards said: “It’s obvious to say but goals change games and it’s certainly what happened for Shrewsbury. They got the goal.

“Whether it was a penalty or not I don’t know, but they got it and they scored it.

“Once they got ahead they were always going to be hard to beat.

“We had a couple of chances with Armand getting on the end of crosses, which is where he’s at his best.

“The keeper has pulled off a great save for his first header but still we thought we should have created more. We can’t just rely on Armand all the time to get on the end of things.

“We’ve got to beat teams in different ways and get goals in different ways.

“That’s something we’ve got to do more often.”

Pool’s defeat, just their fourth of the season in League One, capped off a disappointing afternoon at the office for Simon Grayson’s men.

They were unable to break down a stubborn Shrewsbury side that have only conceded 20 goals all season.

Edwards added: “We knew it was going to be a tough game because we had studied them before, so we knew it was going to be a similar game to the likes of Wycombe.

“That’s no disrespect to them. It’s clearly effective and they’re good at what they do.

“It’s the sort of game you don’t want to go 1-0 down in as they get men behind the ball and they’re a big, strong team.

“We did exactly what they would have wanted – going long when we should and could have created opportunities in other ways, rather than just going straight into Armand (Gnanduillet) and Joe (Nuttall) when he came on.

“It’s frustrating but it’s just one of those days.”

Pool’s ire was aimed in the referee’s direction at full-time after Seb Stockbridge awarded Shrewsbury a penalty when Gnanduillet was adjudged to have handled the ball in the area.

That came just moments after Pool were denied a spot- kick of their own, while Edwards believes he should have won one earlier in the day.

“Armand certainly thinks he got a push (for Shrewsbury’s penalty),” Edwards said. “He said he was already up in the air when he got shoved.

“I think the referee has missed a couple before that for us.

“There was an obvious handball and then he said I kicked the floor when I went to shoot and their lad has actually kicked my heel.

“But sometimes you get them, sometimes you don’t.”