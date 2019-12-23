Blackpool boss Simon Grayson says: Home form is key to rebuilding our club

Simon Grayson has a twin ambition when it comes to Blackpool’s home games this season.

READ MORE: Matt Scrafton's player ratings

As well as the obvious one of winning matches for the best possible chance of success, he also wants victories as a way of rebuilding the club’s fanbase.

A lot of supporters have returned to Bloomfield Road this season following their long-running boycott and have seen the Seasiders impress at home much of the time.

Their first 11 home league matches brought six wins and two draws, with only MK Dons, Rotherham United and most recently Shrewsbury Town victorious in that time.

The Seasiders have one more home game for 2019 against Accrington Stanley on Boxing Day.

Speaking ahead of the Shrewsbury game, Grayson said: “I think it’s important that we try to win as many home games as possible.

“We have the majority of the supporters here. We can entice people back, whether it’s young kids coming through the schools or trying to get the numbers through the door.

“I will say that the crowd have been fantastic.

“We’ve had some really good atmospheres for the players.

“Even when we’ve been struggling or gone behind, they really got behind the players and it’s something the players really respect.”

That added support comes as the club begins to re-engage with the community following Simon Sadler’s takeover of the club in June.

Central to that is the ‘Backing Blackpool’ campaign, which the club launched this month.

Grayson said: “There’s been a reconnection and a lot of positivity around the football club.

“It’s been imperative that we try to put performances on.

“At times we haven’t played to a level we can do but we want people coming to this club to support it.

“It’s missed a few years where people have stayed away from the club.

“It’s part of our project here that we have to get people back through the gates, enjoy coming back and supporting the club again.”