Liam Feeney was the most likely to make something happen for the Seasiders

Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney a rare bright spark in Blackpool's frustrating defeat to Shrewsbury

Blackpool were unable to produce an early Christmas gift for their fans as they slumped to a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town.

Here's how Pool's players rated:

Came so close to saving Shrewsburys penalty, getting a leg to Fejiri Okenabirhies strike. Had little else to do.

1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10

Came so close to saving Shrewsburys penalty, getting a leg to Fejiri Okenabirhies strike. Had little else to do.
Steady as usual without being spectacular. Withdrawn in the second half as Pool reverted to a back three.

2. Ollie Turton - 6/10

Steady as usual without being spectacular. Withdrawn in the second half as Pool reverted to a back three.
Physically dominant as weve come to expect on his return from suspension, but guilty of playing too many long balls.

3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10

Physically dominant as weve come to expect on his return from suspension, but guilty of playing too many long balls.
Looks more settled as part of a two rather than a three. Battled on at the end despite suffering a couple of knocks.

4. Ryan Edwards - 6/10

Looks more settled as part of a two rather than a three. Battled on at the end despite suffering a couple of knocks.
