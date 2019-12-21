Matt Scrafton's player ratings: Liam Feeney a rare bright spark in Blackpool's frustrating defeat to Shrewsbury
Blackpool were unable to produce an early Christmas gift for their fans as they slumped to a frustrating 1-0 defeat at home to Shrewsbury Town.
Here's how Pool's players rated:
1. Jak Alnwick - 6/10
Came so close to saving Shrewsburys penalty, getting a leg to Fejiri Okenabirhies strike. Had little else to do.
2. Ollie Turton - 6/10
Steady as usual without being spectacular. Withdrawn in the second half as Pool reverted to a back three.
3. Ben Heneghan - 6/10
Physically dominant as weve come to expect on his return from suspension, but guilty of playing too many long balls.
4. Ryan Edwards - 6/10
Looks more settled as part of a two rather than a three. Battled on at the end despite suffering a couple of knocks.
