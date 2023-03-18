Blackpool brought back down to earth with a bang by ruthless Coventry City

In a huge contrast to Tuesday night, Mick McCarthy’s side found themselves on the wrong end of a one-sided beating at Bloomfield Road in their final outing before the international break.

While the Seasiders did play well in spurts, defensively they weren’t at the races at all and were made to pay for some costly mistakes.

They were also left to rue some controversial decisions from the referee after being denied a clear second penalty, while Viktor Gyokeres was also lucky to get away with only a booking for a flailing arm.

Nevertheless, Blackpool could have no qualms with the end result after being very much second best against their play-off chasing opponents.

McCarthy unsurprisingly kept faith with the same side that recorded a remarkable 6-1 thrashing of QPR on Tuesday night. The bench was also unchanged.

It meant Luke Garbutt and Jordan Gabriel were left out again after they didn’t make the 18-man squad in midweek.

The Seasiders were unable to build on their resounding victory in midweek

McCarthy confirmed to The Gazette after the game this was purely down to team selection and not a result of any knocks.

Marvin Ekpiteta, Charlie Goode, Liam Bridcutt, Kevin Stewart, Tom Trybull, Shayne Lavery, Jake Beesley and Gary Madine all missed out through injury.

As for Coventry, they made just one change to the side that drew 1-1 with Wigan in midweek – Tyler Walker replacing Matty Godden in attack.

Blackpool made a lightning-fast start against QPR in midweek and they almost repeated the same trick on this occasion, Morgan Rogers heading just over from Andy Lyons’ cross inside the opening 30 seconds.

CJ Hamilton then squandered a gilt-edged chance to give Blackpool a third-minute lead when he clipped the outside of the post.

The ball rebounded to the winger after his cross had been partially cleared. He produced a scuffed effort which deceived the goalkeeper and almost crept in at his near post, only to hit the post and go wide.

With only 10 minutes on the clock, the Seasiders were forced into making a change when Jordan Thorniley picked up an injury.

The defender, who was replaced by Kenny Dougall, appeared to fall awkwardly as he challenged for the ball with Tyler Walker on the edge of the Blackpool box.

Coventry were awarded a free-kick for the foul, but thankfully Gustavo Hamer’s effort was blocked by the Blackpool wall.

Viktor Gyokeres was slightly fortunate to only escape with a booking for a forearm swipe on Callum Connolly as the two tussled for the ball by the halfway line.

The Seasiders continued to look threatening though, with CJ Hamilton in particular causing Coventry problems down the left flank.

That’s why it came as such a hammer blow when Coventry opened the scoring in the 20th minute through Ben Sheaf.

It was a clinical finish from the Coventry midfielder, but he was given far too much time and space to pick his spot to beat Chris Maxwell from the edge of the box.

The goal inevitably saw the momentum shift in Coventry’s favour. All the while Blackpool were now struggling to keep hold of the ball.

The visitors sensed a second, Gyokeres trying his luck with a powerful drive which took a heavy deflection to wrongfoot Maxwell, but thankfully diverting wide rather than in.

With just over 10 minutes remaining until the interval, Blackpool were gifted a route back into the game when they were awarded a second penalty in as many games.

Morgan Rogers was the man to win it, blatantly tripped as he made his way into the box giving referee Geoff Eltringham no choice but to point to the spot.

Jerry Yates, who ended an 18-game goal drought from the penalty spot in midweek, dispatched the spot kick, sending Ben Wilson the wrong way to level things up.

Coventry looked to immediately restore their lead, Gyokeres going close with a powerful snapshot that Maxwell was equal to.

The drama continued as Blackpool thought they had more than a good shout for another penalty in the 39th minute when Yates appeared to be tripped just as he was about to meet Rogers’ smart lay-off.

The action continued into five minutes of added on time with Coventry restoring their lead with a hugely sloppy goal from Blackpool’s point of view.

Maxwell got nowhere near Gustavo Hamer’s corner, with the ball seemingly taking a touch off Curtis Nelson on its way into the goal.

It was a hugely frustrating way to go behind considering how well Blackpool had done to work their way back into the game in the first place.

Things went from bad to worse four minutes into the second-half as Coventry added a third.

Hamer’s free-kick was weakly cleared by Rogers straight to Kyle McFadzean, who slammed home, giving Maxwell no chance.

Blackpool, to their credit, didn’t admit defeat and pushed for an unlikely route back into the game.

They nearly found one when Sonny Carey, who had seconds earlier came off the bench to replace Charlie Patino, drilled inches wide of the upright from 20 yards out.

But the more adventurous Blackpool became, the more space was left for Coventry to exploit on the break.

Gyokeres almost got his name on the scoresheet when he stretched to meet Walker’s threatening cross, but the striker was unable to add a defining touch.

Jake Bidwell then missed a golden chance to stretch Coventry’s lead, blazing over at the back post

The fourth did arrive shortly afterwards though, Matty Godden coming off the bench to put the game to bed with a smart finish after the Seasiders had conceded possession near their own box.

Blackpool brought on the likes of Ian Poveda, Keshi Anderson and Josh Bowler in a bid to salvage something, but it was far too little, too late by that point.

TEAMS

Blackpool: Maxwell, Nelson, Thorniley (Dougall), Husband (Thompson), Lyons, Hamilton (Poveda), Connolly, Fiorini (Anderson), Patino (Carey), Rogers (Bowler), Yates

Subs not used: Grimshaw

Coventry: Wilson, Dabo (Norton-Cuffy), McFadzean, McNally, Doyle, Bidwell (Wilson-Esbrand), Sheaf, Eccles, Hamer (Maguire), Walker (Godden), Gyokeres

Subs not used: Moore, Panzo, Howley

Referee: Geoff Eltringham

