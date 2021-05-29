Blackpool boss wants one last push in tomorrow's play-off final with Lincoln City

The Seasiders take on Lincoln City at Wembley with a place in the Championship at stake.

Pool reached the final with a 6-3 aggregate win over Oxford United in their semi-final, having finished third in the table on 80 points.

However, Critchley insists nothing has been achieved yet and it’s no good coming back empty-handed from Wembley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Neil Critchley hopes to have one more reason to celebrate tomorrow

He said: “Whenever you reach a final, you can’t wait for that game to get going.

“The sooner the game comes along, the better for us. It’s a game we’re all looking forward to.

“It’s been a good season so far, but we want it to be a great season.

“It all comes down to one game between two good teams and whoever wins will be deserving of going up into the Championship.

“We’ve had a good season. If you look at the things we’ve been through and the highs and lows and the start we had, then I’ve got nothing but praise for the players for the way they’ve adapted and improved.

“The consistency we have shown has been outstanding, but I’ve said on many occasions I know the strength of the squad we’ve got and the quality we’ve got in the dressing room, so my job is to always challenge them and make sure I get the best out of them.

“I think they’ve done that, but we’re not quite finished yet.”

Sunday’s final could be the perfect end to a first full season in charge for Critchley, who added: “It will be an immense moment of pride for me to lead this great football club out at Wembley in our first season together, it will be special.

“My pride will come from the players on the pitch, how they play and knowing that I’ve got the staff and support from Simon (Sadler, owner) and the people above with me as well.

“It’s more the feeling of having something bigger than just what happens on the pitch, it’s the whole club.

“I said it would take something special for me to leave Liverpool and we’ve got something very special here – and it will become even greater on Sunday if we get the right result.

“I’ve enjoyed every second of it. It makes it much easier when you get good people who love the football club and who make every decision for the benefit of the football club.

“No-one puts themselves before the interests of the club and the supporters, so for us to share a real special day on Sunday will give me a real sense of satisfaction.

“Wembley is for winners and I desperately want to give the supporters memories that will live with them for the rest of their lives, but in a positive way.

“The atmosphere the other night (the second leg with Oxford) was just unbelievable, it was incredible.

“Unfortunately there can only be 4,000 there on Sunday, which is such a shame, but I know that in Blackpool and all over, they will be supporting our team again.

“I will love it for us to give them something they can remember in a positive way for a very long time.”