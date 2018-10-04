Blackpool boss Terry McPhillips considering fielding trialist Steve Davies in Checkatrade Trophy tie

Terry McPhillips has revealed trialist Steve Davies could be given a runout in Blackpool's Checkatrade Trophy game against West Brom U21s next week.

Steve Davies celebrates scoring against Tottenham for Rochdale last season

The striker has been training with the club since the start of September and played 90 minutes in Blackpool's 2-1 Lancashire Senior Cup win against Wigan Athletic on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old was released by Rochdale at the end of last season.

Blackpool previously signed Davies from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 for a fee believed to be £500,000. He made 62 appearances and scored 11 times during his two seasons at the club.

His time on the Fylde coast was marked by fan unrest and protests which, Davies revealed, stopped his family attending games at Bloomfield Road.

He ended his second Blackpool season on loan at Sheffield United, then joined Bradford City before moving on to Rochdale, where he found the net eight times in 36 appearances over the past two seasons.

“In training he’s been superb," McPhillips told The Gazette.

“In the game the other day, he was just as good or just as bad as anybody else. None of them did enough.

“He’s still training with the team and he might be involved in the game on Tuesday night and then we’ll take it from there.”

As for Tuesday's game, the Seasiders came through despite producing a poor display against a youthful Wigan side.

Goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi gave them the lead in bizarre circumstances with a long kick out of his hands, before Joe Dodoo grabbed a second with a close-range header.

Michael Nottingham, Paudie O'Connor, John O'Sullivan and Ryan McLaughlin also featured.

“It was useful in terms of some of the players getting minutes, but we didn’t play very well," McPhillips added.

“We won the game. It was a competitive game to say the least, we weren’t great but we managed to get through.

“Maybe the young lads came out with some credit, but the others didn’t do enough.

“Joe Dodoo scored a good header, the goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi scores with a kick out of his hands which deceives the keeper and goes over his head.

“But apart from that, there weren’t many positives to take for people knocking on the door and chipping into the team.

“It will all be different on Saturday. It’s just one of those games, it’s football, we’ve been there.

“Their U23s were good, with some senior players in there as well.”