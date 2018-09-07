Striker Steve Davies back at Blackpool for trials

Terry McPhillips has confirmed former Blackpool striker Steve Davies is on trial at the club.

READ MORE: Callum Guy delighted with debut dazzler

The 30-year-old, who was released by Rochdale at the end of last season, trained with the Seasiders on Monday and again yesterday.

Steve Davies scores for Rochdale against Tottenham in last season's FA Cup

Blackpool previously signed Davies from Bristol City in the summer of 2013 for a fee believed to be £500,000. He made 62 appearances and scored 11 times during his two seasons at the club.

His time on the Fylde coast was marked by fan unrest and protests which, Davies revealed, stopped his family attending games at Bloomfield Road.

He ended his second Blackpool season on loan at Sheffield United, then joined Bradford City before moving on to Rochdale, where he found the net eight times in 36 appearances over the past two seasons .

McPhillips confirmed Davies is one name on his long list of strikers as he seeks an answer to Pool’s problems in front of goal.

The interim boss said: “Steve Davies has trained, yes. He did well on Thursday, scored a few goals in training.

“He’s got a hell of a shot on him and he knows what to do, where to stand and how to hold it up, so we’ll assess him.

“I watched him here last time he was at the club and he was very good. He’s been a player of a higher level and gone for big money in the past, so we’ll just see how he goes.

“We will keep assessing (triallists) and we’ve got a recruitment meeting soon, so we’ll have more names and hopefully one or two more coming in to see if they can help us.”

McPhillips, who has overseen a seven-game unbeaten run since losing his first game in temporary charge, held another meeting with the club hierarchy yesterday after completing his press duties.

When asked about the situation, he added: “The update is we’re going to speak later on, so I’ll know better tonight.

“Of course (people want it resolving). Everybody wants to know, don’t they? The players certainly do, the fans and all the staff, so the sooner the better.”

Asked if the players were behind his bid for the job, McPhillips added: “I think if anyone has been watching the games they will know. The players have been putting a shift in every game, Tuesday night (at Macclesfield in the EFL Trophy) was no different.

“The attitude, application and effort they have been putting in has been superb every game I’ve taken and every training session.”

Gary Bowyer’s former number two was asked how he would react to a new man coming in and provided a guarded response.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” he said. “I’m on a contract and I’m a loyal person, so we’ll just see what happens and go from there.”